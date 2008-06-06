First Pic of Asus Eee All-In-One, New Eee Coming

The image is kind of blurry, but I have to admit that the upcoming US$500 Eee Monitor—Asus' all-in-one PC that will be available with 19- and 21-inch displays—looks simple, elegant, and rather pretty. Mark says that they are clearly following Apple and Nintendo's—who follows the first—designs, and that's not a bad thing. I agree, even when the iPod-look will eventually become the new beige. Asus has also announced two new products for September and December—named "Eee S1" and "Eee K1"—although nobody knows what they would be. But has this ever been a problem for our animal guts-reading powers? Thor says NO!

