First Peek at Hasbro's Relaunched Millennium Falcon

This, is Hasbro's new Millennium Falcon, unveiled to ExtremeTech's Brian Heater in a Manhattan hotel yesterday. The only reason the toy giant reworked it was because the original mold broke, which made us chuckle. Thirty percent larger than the original, it's got room for up to 18 action figures—and Han and Chewy (the only two characters I like) are thrown in for free. You can hear the late Sir Alec Guinness' disembodied voice Obi-wanning it, and dazzle yourself with the flashing lights, but cross your legs, Star Wars fans, because it's not out until July. There's also a whole bunch of Clone Wars merch on its way, including an AT-TE walker and some helmets, check out ExtremeTech for a video of that in action. [ExtremeTech]