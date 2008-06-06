First Hands-on Pics of Verizon-Branded LG Dare Cellphone

We first mentioned the upcoming LG Dare, also known as the VX9700, back in March. But now over on Phone Arena more pics of the candybar touchscreen mobile phone have emerged. They show it carrying the Verizon brand, a little more of the phone's UI, and confirm that the 3.2-megapixel autofocus cam will have a flash. The Dare will also sport a 240 x 400 pixel screen, browser, Bluetooth 2.0, 3.5 mm headset socket and supports microSDHC cards up to 8GB. Its release date has been pushed back to July—until then, cast your eyes over the pics. [Phone Arena]