The latest (and last) update to Firefox 3 before it goes final, Release Candidate 2, should be available any minute, is available right now (with some elbow grease), in case you wanted to practice for download day, when they're attempting to set the world record for most software downloads in 24 hours. To grab it before the links go live, copy the download link to RC1 and change the 1 to a 2, or just click here. [Maximum PC, Mozilla]