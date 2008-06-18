Firefox 3 Available Now (Go Set a World Record!)

Firefox 3 is finally available, which means you should go download it. They're trying to set a Guinness World Record for the most software downloaded in 24 hours, so if you're at work, go to everyone's cube and download FF. Even if your office computers are locked down and can't use FF, just download it anyway. If you're at school, in a computer lab, download it there too. Make your parents download it. Install Linux on your computer, dual boot, and download again so it counts twice. They're giving away free beer! Wait, not that Guinness? F this then. [Mozilla via World Record Page]

Lifehacker's got some more Firefox 3 coverage, with their power user's guide and the entire history of Firefox 1.0 to 3.0.

Oh and if you can't get your extensions to work, they've got a way to disable security checks to get'm to work with 3.0 while extensions are updated.