Ferris Bueller Wannabe Faces 38 Years in Prison After Changing Grades

The Orange County District Attorney has charged 18-year-old student Omar Khan with 69 felony counts—including identity theft, computer fraud, falsifying a public record, second degree burglary and watching Ferris Bueller's Day Off and War Games 5,405 times—after allegedly getting into Tesoro High School's computers to change his grades. The Matthew Broderick wannabe was not very subtle, though, leaving a trail the size of the Exxon Valdez's oil spill.

According to the DA and the Orange County Sheriff, Khan and fellow student Tanvir Singh committed their crimes between January and May 2008, breaking into the school on numerous times using a stolen key. The brilliant Khan also attempted to steal a teacher's password to push his grades and those of 12 other students. All of this while both were exchanging text messages discussing their activities the whole time.

Apparently, the smartymorons pushed their C, D and F grades to As and Bs, hoping that nobody would notice. But when Khan got denied admission to the University of California, he went back to school to ask for a new transcript.

Being a bad student, the school administrators noticed the new stellar grade record, starting the investigation that has ended in this court case, and Khan's potential 38-year degree in laundry systems, cooking and inter-personal communication, with a second major in shower plumbing, sponsored by California's state prison system. [CRN via The Inquirer]