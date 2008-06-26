Fabrix iPhone 3G Sleeves Are Classy, Fashionable

We're normally pretty down on cases for mobile phones and iPods since our thought is why cover up a perfectly good looking device with an—and we're generalising here—ugly case? Fabrix, on the other hand, has really, really good looking sleeves that we wouldn't mind shoving our iPhones and iPods into. You can see some of the collection in the gallery, but each one costs US$21.90 and fits both the original iPhone or the iPhone 3G. With the price of the iPhone being slightly lower up-front, you're going to be able to buy a couple of these and swap'em out weekly. [Fabrix]