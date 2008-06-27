Explosive Art Created With Rocket Fuel, Gunpowder, Propellants and Bullets

Remember the name Matthew Stromberg, because this professor from the Savannah College of Art and Design could be the Michelangelo of munitions (if he manages to stay in one piece). Instead of traditional mediums, Stromberg prefers explosive materials to create his artwork. By damaging "canvases" like metal, wood and paper in a semi-controlled way using explosive materials, he manages to create works of art that have a crazy Jackson Pollock type of energy. The whole thing is probably just an excuse for some guy to blow things up with impunity—but I definitely have to hand it to him. It is a brilliant idea.

The master at work:



[SCAD and Connect Savannah via Uncertain Times via Neatorama]