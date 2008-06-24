Evolution Pen Can Shift its Weight from Butt to Bust

Luxury pens make for a peculiarly classic gadget. Instead of being driven by the latest microprocessor manufacturing techniques, pens innovate purely on design alone—mechanics at their most simple. And this Conway Stewart Evolution pen features a mechanical trick that took three years to develop. The user can adjust the pen's centre of gravity from the front to the back depending on fatigue and handwriting style (surely just an adjustable weight, to engineer it perfectly is the challenge). And with its engraved solid silver body, the Evolution is quite "sharp," as my pen-collecting mother would say. Only 200 will be produced for US$2,700 apiece. [Conway Stewart via BornRich]