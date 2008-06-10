Enterprise On The iPhone

Jason Chen:
Jobs is rolling a video of their enterprise customers trying out the iPhone's enterprise features. Disney, the Army, and various other companies' IT teams are talking about how many people they've got on the iPhone, how many apps they made, blah blah blah. You don't really care about this.
Microsoft Exchange, Cisco's VPN, and various other security options demanded by the enterprise have been built in (says Jobs). 35% of the Fortune 500 has taken part in the beta program with the iPhone's enterprise features.