This "Mask of Emotion" was made at the Hongik University in Korea, which explains why their emoticons are very Asian, as opposed to the more :'( style us westerners use. It's supposed to be hide your personal emotion while displaying whatever one you choose, which is limited to happy, kinda happy, very happy, sad, another kind of sad, and angry. Don't expect to see anyone wearing this on the street unless you're roaming the streets of Hongik University. [Mask of Emotion via Make]