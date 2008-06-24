How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Eleeno Cyber Digital Watch: Time-Confusion Fashion Fusion

I own a perfectly conventional analogue watch, and though I confess to a penchant for these weird or confusing digital ones, up to now I'd probably not buy one. But this leaked set of images is of a watch I'd actually consider wearing: the Eleeno Cyber. With 12 discrete LCD dials to read the time from, it's almost more fashion bracelet than watch, and comes in silver or dark stainless steel finish with green or red LCDs. To work out how the displays work, there's a guideline in the gallery: but you'll have to decipher that first. Available in Russia for US$198 in July, but apparently Tokyo Flash have carried this brand before. [Technabob]

eleenocyber1eleenocyber2eleenocyber3eleenocyber4

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles