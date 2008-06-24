Eleeno Cyber Digital Watch: Time-Confusion Fashion Fusion

I own a perfectly conventional analogue watch, and though I confess to a penchant for these weird or confusing digital ones, up to now I'd probably not buy one. But this leaked set of images is of a watch I'd actually consider wearing: the Eleeno Cyber. With 12 discrete LCD dials to read the time from, it's almost more fashion bracelet than watch, and comes in silver or dark stainless steel finish with green or red LCDs. To work out how the displays work, there's a guideline in the gallery: but you'll have to decipher that first. Available in Russia for US$198 in July, but apparently Tokyo Flash have carried this brand before. [Technabob]