Egg Speakers Provide Hours Of Wobbly Fun

In case you were dying for a pair of egg-shaped speakers but the Sony Rolly just didn't seem... wobbly enough, Brando is now offering an ovoid sound system that'll fulfill your whimsical music listening needs. The speakers come in black or red, twist open for enhanced bass output, and run for several hours off of a USB-rechargeable battery. They also totter, but don't fall, if you flick them—a feature sure to entertain you on those ultra boring days at the office. Available at Brando for US$15 a piece. [Technabob]