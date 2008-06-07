Eee PC 901 Gets Unboxed, Touched and Probed

Personally, I don't get much of a thrill out of unboxings. Besides, we have already seen the Eee PC 901 topless, so the mystery is all but gone. Still, if you cant get enough of this strange gadget strip show, Laptop Magazine has the filthy images you so desperately crave. And if you are not interested in unboxings, they also came up with some initial impressions saying that they were generally pleased with what they saw so far—despite an initial problem with a bent keyboard. Hit the link for the full gallery of photos. [Laptopmag]