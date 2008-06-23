Eee PC 1000 Dissected, Found Eeeish

The newest Asus Eee PC—the 10.2" Eee 1000—was recently dissected by Tweaktown. There's not a ton of news to come out of the autopsy, but we got this pretty picture, and it was confirmed that the Eee 1000 uses stock components just begging to be replaced, like its 2.5" 40GB or 80GB 5400RPM hard drive. We might suggest the world's highest capacity laptop drive for the job, the 320GB Western Digital Scorpio Black? It'll only cost about half again what that Eee 1000 set you back. [Tweaktown via CrunchGear]