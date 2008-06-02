Earth Trek Phone Stand is USB Hub, Card Reader Too

Sure, this all-in-one from Earth Trek is no good-looking gadget stand like the iClooly, but it'd be hard to beat it for convenience. You can use it to prop up your mobile phone (though how does it stick on? ... magic? love? glue?) and also charge it through a range of swappable connectors. It's also a three-way USB hub, and you can even jam in a range of memory cards from microSD to MemoryStick Pro Duo. Looks like the perfect thing to fling in your laptop bag when you're off on a trip. It's available in black or white, but there's no info on price. [Akihabaranews]