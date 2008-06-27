DXG-567V Camcorder is HD-recording, YouTube-ing Flip Cam Rival

DXG's new 567v looks designed to join Flip cam lookalikes in the YouTube camcorder game. But this candybar form-factor camera packs in a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor and records at 1280 x 720 pixels HD resolution at 30 frames per second: meaning it's far beyond YouTube's video requirements. Recording to SDHC cards, it also comes with all the cabling to connect it to your TV and has ArcSoft TotalMedia editing software in the box. Available now for US$179. Press release below.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA—(Marketwire - June 26, 2008 ) - DXG USA (www.dxgusa.com), one of the fastest growing digital camera manufacturers in the U.S., today unveiled the new DXG-567V high-definition (HD) camcorder with direct uploading capabilities for sites such as YouTube™. The DXG-567V is not much bigger than an average mobile phone, is available now at retailers nationwide in 4 eye-popping colours including black, red, pink and sky blue, and is priced at just $179 (MSRP.)

The DXG-567V HD camcorder is perfect for anyone looking for a fun, pocket-sized, easy and reasonably priced way to capture high-quality video and quickly upload and post it online. The DXG-567V also ships with all of the required cables including S-video for connecting the camcorder directly to a TV as well as composite video and rechargeable AA batteries, making it the ultimate multi-function video camera for the entire family.

"Rapid Blog Manager" Software Offers Fast Video Upload

The DXG-567V camcorder comes with Rapid Blog Manager software, which allows users to upload and share videos on the Internet. Simply connect the DXG-567V's retractable USB connector to a computer to automatically launch its menu and instantly upload videos from the camera to YouTube, a blog or other Web video site.

Experience HD at an Affordable Price

With the DXG-567V, it's never been easier to capture and share high-definition video, up to 1280 x 720 at 30 frames-per-second (FPS). The camcorder's buttons are all within reach, eliminating complex menus and making it easier to record spontaneous moments in high-definition video. When back at home, consumers can easily connect the DXG-567V to any plasma or HDTV with the included cables to experience the videos they've shot in HD.

Out of the box, the DXG-567V includes the ArcSoft TotalMedia™ Extreme software (a $99 retail value,) to create, edit and watch videos. The software features two unique applications that enhance the movie-watching experience with features and options right and a separate program that allows consumers to make amazing customised movies.