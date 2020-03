So good at Duck Hunt that you need to rep your weapon on your sleeve? I didn't think so. But in case you were feeling nostalgic for both a game and a fashion accessory from a by-gone era, crafts person bettydeath from Etsy has made a cuff featuring a stylised version of the iconic game's light gun. She has both red and grey versions for US$20 each. [Etsy via Technabob]