Intel's tiny, cheap, power-efficient Atom chips are performing every bit as well as we could have hoped. So you know what should be even better? Intel's dual core Atom chips. Unfortunately, product shortages on the Atom 220 (original) are delaying production on the 330 (dual core)—Intel's original Atom is simply selling too well to justify releasing a better product yet. So whereas we'd expected to see new chips in July, we could be waiting until September...or later. Damn. [Register Hardware]