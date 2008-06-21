Dreamliner First Power-On, All Systems Nominal

After all the problems and delays with in the 787's manufacturing, they have finally powered-on the aircraft and completed all the start up tests. In this picture you can see Boeing's test technician Dave Haskell plugging the aircraft to an external power line. The power-on of all the electrical systems in the aircraft, including the orgy room and the cockpit—which you can see up and running after the jump—is a major milestone towards the completion of the plane and its first flight later this year.

The testing sequence lasted for a week, and was designed to "demonstrate the distribution, conversion, control and consumption of electric power on board the aeroplane. Completion also verifies the accuracy of the installation of systems on the first 787."

