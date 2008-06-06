How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Don't Forget! Giz AU's Coverage of WWDC 2008: Tuesday June 10, 3am

It's the Friday before a long weekend - it's time to stop work and realise that you have a whole three days off.

But before you rush off for 72 hours of responsibility-free bliss, just a quick reminder for any of you who will be staying up late on Monday night for Apple's WWDC coverage - Giz AU will be refeeding the US team's liveblog in real time, adding our own expert analysis and Australian relevance to the impending 3G iPhone announcements.

So, if you're awake and in the neighbourhood, swing by, have a cup of coffee and follow all the events as they unravel live at Giz AU.

