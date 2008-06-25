Doha, Qatar: A Future City as Envisioned by Syd Mead

You may know "futurist" Syd Mead from his design work on geek friendly movies like Blade Runner, Tron and Aliens—but in his most recent work he envisions a future city by the name of Doha, Qatar. Naturally, his work speaks for itself, but I must admit that it stands in stark contrast to the bleak world of Blade Runner. Maybe he has become more optimistic as the years have passed. Oh, also, Joel's interviewing Syd soon and I'm sure if you have questions, he'll ask them for you. [Syd Mead via PSFK via Treehugger via Boing Boing Gadgets]