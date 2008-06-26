Dog's Head Being Kept Alive via Machine

In the unsettling video found after the jump, Soviet scientists in the mid-20th century keep the severed head of a dog alive via an "autojector," a primitive heart and lung machine. The dog reacts to sounds, opens its eyes, eats, licks its lips, and generally looks alive. The video has been debated by experts for years, but now you can be the judge thanks to the wonders/horrors of the internet. So, what say you? Is this poor pooch surviving sans body, or is another Ruskie trick? Either way, I'm sure we can all agree on one thing: holy f'ing shit.

Yikes. To make you feel better, might I suggest revisiting the adorable bionic puppy? [Environmental Graffiti via io9]