Dog Made Adorably Bionic With Model Aeroplane Wheels

This tiny puppy, named Hope, was born without front legs. You know what that means: it was time to create a robopuppy. Orthotist David Turnbill created a custom support for Hope using a couple of model aeroplane wheels, and each one of the "legs" can move up and down independently, allowing Hope to pivot and turn. If you were to say this is the most adorable thing ever, you might just be right. Hit the jump for a video of Hope getting fitted for her superlegs.

[DailyMail via Best Week Ever via Jezebel]