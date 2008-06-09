Do Your Own R2-D2 with Paper, Scissors and Glue

It may not be as amazing as one made out of aluminum, and you won't be able project video with it, but in a day where all news is going to be about you know what, maybe it's time to take a deep breath, turn on the ink jet printer, grab some scissors and glue and spend some quality time with your inner Force building your own R2-D2 paper robot (instead of a mini-Steve .) And it doesn't only look cool: this thing is articulated.

If you want a bigger challenge, you can take the vector-based PDF plans to print in a large format plotter to build your own life-sized, completely useless but absolutely awesome astromech. And if you do, please send me pics. [R2-D2 Plans via Star Wars Blog]