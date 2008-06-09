Courtesy of Joe Chiang you too can have a tiny printout-paper Steve on your desk in a matter of minutes, ready to act out this afternoon's action— just swap out the picture of the iPhone for your fantasy iPhone 2. Check out Joe's other creations too, from Mario to R2-D2. [Toy-a-Day via Technabob]
DIY Papercraft Steve Jobs: Enact Your "One more thing..." Fantasy
