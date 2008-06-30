How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DIY Iron Man Repulsor Light Won't Repulse Anybody, May Dazzle 'Em

DIY gadgeteer Carlos at Carlito's Contraptions and Tony Stark have at least one thing in common: they like to tinker with homemade gizmos and strap 'em onto their bodies. Sadly Carlos didn't have access to Tony's array of sci-fi gadget impossibilities, but that didn't stop him from producing this palm-mounted ultra-bright LED flashlight in a sturdy aluminium frame that's activated with a cocked wrist. Check out the video to see it in action.

Follow the rough DIY instructions, match it up with the DIY arc reactor, and you'd have the start of your own iron suit...with just the rockets, weapons and other flim-flam to put together in your garage. [Carlito's Contraptions via Hacked Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles