DIY Iron Man Repulsor Light Won't Repulse Anybody, May Dazzle 'Em

DIY gadgeteer Carlos at Carlito's Contraptions and Tony Stark have at least one thing in common: they like to tinker with homemade gizmos and strap 'em onto their bodies. Sadly Carlos didn't have access to Tony's array of sci-fi gadget impossibilities, but that didn't stop him from producing this palm-mounted ultra-bright LED flashlight in a sturdy aluminium frame that's activated with a cocked wrist. Check out the video to see it in action.

Follow the rough DIY instructions, match it up with the DIY arc reactor, and you'd have the start of your own iron suit...with just the rockets, weapons and other flim-flam to put together in your garage. [Carlito's Contraptions via Hacked Gadgets]