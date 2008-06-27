Dilemma: Too Many Launches On July 1

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Next Tuesday, July 1st, poses something of a dilemma for me. You see, over the past six weeks, I have received four invites to press events on the same day. About six weeks ago, the guys from Philips asked me to save the date for an event of theirs. About four weeks ago, Canon sent around an invite for an event on the same day, with overlapping times and everything.  Two weeks ago, Nikon invited me out for lunch on the same day, and now, on top of all of that, TiVo are holding a press event as well.

Aside from the obvious clash from four different launches, I also have to take my wife to see her cardiologist that day.

Just like Michael Bluth, for me family comes first, so my afternoon is booked out. But which event should I choose from the other four that are on offer? Do I go to Philips, because they got in first (and I told them I would be there?) Or do I opt for the latest (and potentially most interesting) event from TiVo? Or do Canon or Nikon deserve my presence?

What do you guys think? Let me know in comments.

