Digitable: Your DVD Collection Adds to the Decor

The Digitable coffee table was designed by Peter Lea as a functional piece of furniture that can play your CDs / DVDs while maintaining a cool contemporary look. It also features a sleek control panel integrated right into the frame and a disc storage carousel located in the base of the table. Let's face it, large disc collections can be hard to maintain, and they become an eyesore if stored out in the open. However, placing your discs within this coffee table would actually add to the decor—so your wife won't feel the need to defile your collection. Unfortunately, the design is only a concept at the moment. [Peter Lea via BornRich]