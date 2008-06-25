Digimech Clock Does Digital the Old-Fashioned Mechanical Way

The Di Grisogono Meccanica mechano-digital watch is indeed amazing, but I'm almost as impressed with Duncan Shotton's Digimech clock (maybe it's because it looks like I could afford it). The UK designer has crafted another take on mechanical-digital timepieces, with sliding black-patterned bars that comprise the individual seven-segment displays. And actually, that description does nothing for the gizmo—you should check out the video to see it in action.

Driven by servos controlled by a PIC16F628 microcontroller, the numeral bars drop back under gravity when the final digits have been displayed. The clock carefully aligns the patterns when it's time, so the display looks a little funky from time to time. I want one, badly: it'll go well with my attempt at an all-digital apartment. [Duncan Shotton via Notcot via Technabob]