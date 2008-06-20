Dell's 27-inch UltraSharp 2709W LCD

Like the 27-inch 2707WFP before it, Dell's new UltraSharp 2709W features a mediocre 1920 by 1200 resolution with a 9-in-2 media card reader and 6ms response time, but the contrast ratio has been upgraded to to 3000:1 and the brightness level to 450 nits. Outside of that you will get just about every port you could possibly need—from USB to HDMI to DisplayPort. Plus, it can be had for US$999, which is only about US$200 more than the 2707WFP is selling for right now on the Dell website (still a bit pricey if you ask me).

