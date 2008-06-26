Dell Studio Notebooks Officially Bring Decent Design to Mid-Range

Studio is Dell's new line of notebooks that'll sit in between Inspiron (low end) and XPS (high end), taking design cues from the latter—like its tapered lines, hinge design and slot-loading optical drive—and bringing 'em to a more value-oriented set, with a Skittles seven colour palette (and some cool artist designs coming later). Yes, Dell finally gets that design matters, even in the chubby middle! The 15-inch model starts at US$799, but LED backlighting, Blu-ray options or upgrading to the 17-incher will obviously bump that up. We've got the full spec list for each below, if you're itchin' to see the numbers.

[Dell]