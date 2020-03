Dell's got a mini PC on the way dubbed the Studio Hybrid, and Engadget has the requisite blurry spy shots to prove it. The clear orange case looks like something you'd find in a European nightclub, but we can't complain about the 320GB HDD, 4GB RAM, five USBs, HDMI, DVI, S/PDIF, DVD+R and memory card reader inside. No official word on release date or price, but we're hearing it'll be out later this year in the US$500-US$700 range. [Engadget]