Dell Inspiron Mini Due Later This Summer

We're finally getting some more bits on Dell's lil' Inspiron. Most importantly, Dell's confirmed a quasi-release date: later this summer, which is behind the rest of the ultraportable pack because they've been working so hard on the keyboard, apparently, which is now a bit different than the one Blam saw. And Inspiron Mini is the name that's "been bandied out." Other than that, Dell's holding tight on info: no specs (probably Atom/XP though), price or anything else. Guess we'll know soon enough. [APC Mag via Lilputing]

