Dell wrote us to say that due to popular demand (read: common sense), they are extending the deadline for customers who want to order systems with Windows XP Home premium . As of today, a Dell rep said customers can order select configurations of the Inspiron 530 or 530s desktops with Windows XP Home Premium through June 26. This means if you're in the market for a Dell, and don't want to pay the surcharge for downgrading your bundle from Vista to XP, you have a few more days to do it. [Dell]