Dell Dock Puts a Little Mac OSX Into Vista Studio Laptops

Dell's Studio Laptops will be getting a little touch of the Mac OS when they ship, thanks to the Dell Dock, a launcher that cleans up the Vista desktop in the most charming, albeit derivative, way. Below you can see "Before" and "After" images of the cleanup:

Here's the standard Vista desktop:

And here it is when it's been all Dockified:

Dell talks about customising it in various ways by adding and deleting icons, changing colours and adding text:

There's no mention of whether you can move it to the bottom or sides, though. Wouldn't that be, uh, Mac friendly? All joking aside, I would like to say kudos to Dell for the cool execution. I, for one, can't wait to test it out.

