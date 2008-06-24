How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Dealzmodo: Free Sirius Radio With Purchase of Lamborghini

For most of us, the deciding factor against getting satellite radio are those pesky subscription costs. Now Sirius has just signed a deal with Automobili Lamborghini to offer the car customers free lifetime service of Sirius. One word of caution: The deal starts with the 2009 Murciélago. So make sure you don't buy a 2008 Lamborghini only to find yourself jacked with huge, unexpected fees.

AU: I'd very much doubt that this is for Aussies, but if anybody out there is looking to buy a 2009 Lamborghini, feel free to let us know.

[Edmunds]Thanks Frank!

