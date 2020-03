Surely at least a few of our readers have encountered the dead iPod icon, and now one crafter has taken it upon themselves to immortalise the moment in cross-stitch. No longer will the sad music player invoke the agony of money lost, but the joy of afternoons at grandma's and the smell of freshly baked cookies. (It's just too bad that we listened to our iPod while eating those cookies.) [Crafster via technabob]