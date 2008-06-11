David Byrne Uses An Entire Building as a Giant Instrument

Boing Boing TV got to sit down with Talking Heads' front man David Byrne, who has created an awesome, humongoid instrument from a whole building. Basically, Byrne took an organ and wired the keys to different areas of the building where various gizmos are set up. When he strikes a key, it sends an electric current that starts a motor at the end of the wire, powering something that might strike the side of a wall or send a breeze through a pipe. This project is for Byrne's installation "Playing the Building," which is on display at NYC's Battery Maritime Building until August. [Boing Boing TV]