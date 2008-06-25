Dance Charge Prototype Powers Phones By Your Furious Robot Moves

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Orange, a mobile phone provider in the UK, has just developed a couple prototypes of this Dance Charge mobile phone charger. You wrap this thing around your arm while you're dancing and your kinetic energy will translate into electricity to power your phone. It's like those flashlights that you have to shake before use, but much, much nerdier. Combine this with the fictional breast charger and you'll be able to power the entire DJ booth with just your flailing limbs. How they got that one chubby doctor from Grey's Anatomy to pose for promo pics is anyone's guess. [Reg Hardware via Tech Digest]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

