Dance Charge Prototype Powers Phones By Your Furious Robot Moves

Orange, a mobile phone provider in the UK, has just developed a couple prototypes of this Dance Charge mobile phone charger. You wrap this thing around your arm while you're dancing and your kinetic energy will translate into electricity to power your phone. It's like those flashlights that you have to shake before use, but much, much nerdier. Combine this with the fictional breast charger and you'll be able to power the entire DJ booth with just your flailing limbs. How they got that one chubby doctor from Grey's Anatomy to pose for promo pics is anyone's guess. [Reg Hardware via Tech Digest]