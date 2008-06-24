Daft Punk's Designer Shows DIY Glowing Outfit Tricks

Almost as famous as Daft Punk's electro-tunes are their glowing electro-outfits. And now, thanks to the chap who made clothes for their 2007 Alive tour, and an Instructables DIY page you too could don glowing gear. It looks fairly easy, as long as you're nifty with a needle and thread: the hardest part seems to be soldering the wire's electric contacts. There're a bunch of tips on wire placing and sewing, and photos of EL wire patterns on everything from boots to hats. And now, if you excuse me, I'm off to persuade my missus of the benefits of a glowing bra. [Instructables via Hacknmod]