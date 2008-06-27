CyberLink Uses ATI Card To Transcode Four 1080p Video Files Simultaneously

The fashionable thing these days is to take the tremendous processing power of graphics cards and put them to use when you're not utilising them to render games. CyberLink, for one, has come up with a pretty ingenous method to take an ATI or NVIDIA card (in their case, the demo was on an ATI Radeon 4850 512MB card) and convert four 1080p MPEG-2 movies into MPEG-4. Simultaneously. As long as you've got a pretty fast video card, all you need is a copy of CyberLink PowerDirector 7 and you can be doing this too. We hope this is the kind of thing Apple's going to be putting into Snow Leopard. [TG Daily]