Cubic Meter by Arik Levy Gives You Just That Amount of Storage Space

As one familiar with the term "one cubic meter of storage space" (and as someone with 28 cubic meters' worth of boxes currently sitting in her parents' attic) Arik Levy's storage system is made up of seven different modules that you can stack together in all sorts of different ways. Available in aluminium, blackened oak and clear oak, there are only 17 of these in existence—five in the metal finish, the remainder in wood. The price is probably astronomical, so I'm going to call Harrison Ford and see if he'd like to knock one up in his shed for me. [Dezeen]