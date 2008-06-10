How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Cubic Meter by Arik Levy Gives You Just That Amount of Storage Space

As one familiar with the term "one cubic meter of storage space" (and as someone with 28 cubic meters' worth of boxes currently sitting in her parents' attic) Arik Levy's storage system is made up of seven different modules that you can stack together in all sorts of different ways. Available in aluminium, blackened oak and clear oak, there are only 17 of these in existence—five in the metal finish, the remainder in wood. The price is probably astronomical, so I'm going to call Harrison Ford and see if he'd like to knock one up in his shed for me. [Dezeen]

rove_5093.jpgsqucubic-meter-4.jpgblack-cubic-meter.jpgrove_5088.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles