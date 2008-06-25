BoingBoing found this story of a mobile phone camera voyeur trying to snap pics of a naked gal at a tanning salon before someone called the cops on him. This wouldn't be interesting at all except for the fact that when the cops came, the guy kept denying that he did anything until the cops searched him twice and found a mobile phone jammed up his rectum. Did the cops confiscate his phone? Did they force him to delete those pics? How many megapixels was the cameraphone? The Smoking Gun coming up short on this one. [Smoking Gun via Boing Boing]
Criminal Voyeur Hides Mobile Phone Up Butt To Escape From Cops
