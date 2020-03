I know it's an office building, but really, I want to have an apartment at the Kraanspoor, this beautiful glass and steel structure constructed over an old craneway at a former shipyard in Amsterdam. The titanic 134,548-square-foot edifice is 270 metres long and 14 metres wide and has a perfect view over the largest waterway in the city. Add the book staircase somewhere in there, and I'm moving again. [Archdaily]