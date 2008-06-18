Coolpad Phone Has Dual SIMs, Dual CDMA/GSM

This Coolpad phone is the thing to have for the type of person (arms dealer, super spy) who has to go abroad often and doesn't know what kind of mobile phone service they have out in who knows where. It's got two SIM slots, which can swap between your home US network and a foreign one, as well as the ability to swap over to a CDMA network as well—in case you have to do some dealings out in Korea. It's available now in China, Africa and Indonesia, so pick one up the next time you're illicitly selling M4s to rebel troops. [Crave Asia]