Constant Garden Speakers: Make Your Desk Look Like Shrek Crop Field

A design team at Umea Design School created Constant Garden to act as a desktop speaker that gently plays gardeny sounds ("Oh— would you look at those weeds?!") and act as an audio secretary, prompting you about appointments. It's designed in rubber, and each of those Shrek-ear-like fronds holds a mini speaker that also lights up with LED magic. Apparently it's an attempt to "coordinate audio visual mechanics and integrate them more seamlessly into our daily lives," but, whatever— I reckon it'd look sweet on my desk, pouring out tunes as I work. Shame it's just a concept. [TheDesignBlog via Techdigest]