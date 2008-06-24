This concept for a Wiimote of the future is showing over at T3, and yes... I know what you're thinking. I do. Honest. But my real problem with the design is that it's for just two years away, and do we really think Nintendo is going to redevelop things so radically by then? I'm sure fans would approve... but PS2 controllers haven't evolved much over the years, in comparison. And I know it's supposed to interact with that brainwave headset control, and that's groovy. But I'm sure it'd kill Wii Fit stone dead, unless you're talking mental agility. Still... with that cyberbabe to demonstrate the gizmos, I can't complain too much. [T3 via Yanko]
Conceptual 'Wiimote in 2010' Mixes Fantasy with More Fantasy
