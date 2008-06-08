Concept Phone Charges Self With The Rays Of The Sun



Another day, another concept phone. This Eclipse Intuit, by Eddie Goh, features a touch keypad with tactile feedback, 5 megapixel camera with built-in photo editing software, a giant touchscreen and a chemical-based thin solar skin that will charge the battery when exposed to light.

It sounds all well and good, except how often does anyone keep their phone out in the open gathering sunlight? Usually if I'm out and about, my mobile stays firmly in the depths of my handbag or in my back pocket and, last time I checked, sunlight doesn't reach there. I guess this phone is going to stay a concept. [Yanko Design]