Computex the Venue to See Ubuntu Netbook Remix

We spoke about Canonical's rejigged version of Ubuntu last week, and the Netbook "Remix" as they call it, is on show at this year's Computex. Although it won't be available until later on in the year, the company is already working with OEMs to include the new software on portable devices. Full press release is below.

Computex, Taiwan (PRWEB) June 3, 2008 — Canonical, the commercial sponsor of Ubuntu®, today announced that it will be demonstrating a reworked desktop image of Ubuntu built specifically for a new category of portable Internet-centric devices — netbooks. These affordable, power-efficient, small screen devices, based on the ground breaking low-power micro-architecture of the Intel® Atom™ processor, and Ubuntu allow consumers to enjoy email, instant messaging, Internet surfing and on-line access to photos, videos or music with an affordable, reliable device.

Ubuntu Netbook Remix is built to provide a superb user experience leveraging Ubuntu's reputation for delivering operating systems that 'just work' in the desktop environment. The remix is based on the standard Ubuntu Desktop Edition but with a launcher that allows users to get on-line more quickly and have faster access to their favourite applications. Ubuntu Netbook Remix will enable device manufacturers to get to market rapidly with a compelling software solution on netbooks, as they have a standard user interface (UI) that is built on a widely used operating system underpinned by a globally recognised brand. Canonical is also working with ISVs to ensure that popular desktop applications are certified on Ubuntu, and will run on the Ubuntu Netbook Remix.

Our goal is to deliver a superb user experience while making it simple and cost-effective for device manufacturers to be able to bring their devices to the consumer marketplace Canonical is already working with a number of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver the software into the market on devices later in 2008. Demonstration versions will be available at Computex.

Ubuntu Netbook Remix leverages Moblin technologies optimised for the Intel Atom processor. Intel and Canonical are working to create a next generation computing experience across a new category of affordable Internet-centric, portable devices; including Mobile Internet Devices (MIDs), netbooks, nettops and embedded devices based on Intel Atom processor technology. Canonical is a founding contributor to Moblin and will continue to work with Intel to ensure the best open source applications become available to users and OEMs through Moblin.

"Our goal is to deliver a superb user experience while making it simple and cost-effective for device manufacturers to be able to bring their devices to the consumer marketplace," explained Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Ubuntu. "Ubuntu has in a very short period transformed the perception of the Linux desktop experience. Many more people will experience Linux for the first time through these devices so working with Canonical, using our UI and leveraging software from the Moblin project is the best way to ensure the netbook experience is a success."

"At Intel, we see netbooks as an opportunity to expand basic Internet usage throughout the world through simple and affordable devices for consumers," said Doug Fisher, vice president, Software and Solutions Group for Intel. "The combination of Ubuntu Netbook Remix with Moblin technologies optimised for the Intel Atom processor will deliver a good Internet and media experience on Intel-based netbooks."

